Two Workers Accidentally Electrocuted

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. JOSEPH - One construction worker died and another was seriously hurt after moving metal poles at a St. Joseph house and touching a low-hanging power line. A 20-year-old man died in the accident Thursday afternoon and his 23-year-old co-worker was injured. Both are believed to be Brazilian or Portugese nationals. Police don't think the Lenexa, Kan., construction company the men worked for had a permit. The company owner and another man face charges. Witnesses said the two workers were at the side of the home handling metal scaffolding. The man who died had swung a pole into the power line. Aquila officials said the line carried 12,470 volts. About 180 homes were without power for more than an hour after the accident.