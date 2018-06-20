Two Killed In Buggy Accident

Source: The Associated Press

The boy, Mahlon Eicher, and his 29-year-old mother, Naomi Eicher, were from Kahoka. The boy died at the scene, and the mother later at the hospital. The Missouri Highway Patrol says their buggy was hit from behind by a 2006 Volvo. It happened around noon yesterday on U.S. 61, a mile north of Canton. Five people were thrown from the buggy. Two others suffered serious injuries, and another suffered moderate injuries. A patrol spokesman says the Volvo driver's inattention caused the accident. Charges hadn't been filed as of this afternoon.