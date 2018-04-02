Tykes Making Tackles

Youth football rules are about the same as in high school, the only difference is fifth- and sixth-graders are making tackels and scoring touchdowns. Like Dakota, who weighs all of 84 pounds.

There are a few injuries, a blown-out knee and a dislocated pinkie, to name two. But, just like their football idols, the worse pain isn't physical. It's losing.

"Take responsibility for your own actions and remember, at some point in that game, there was one or two plays where you could have done something better that might have made the difference," said Coach Herr. "We take responsibility for our actions when we win or lose."

Some teams in the Show-Me State Games even compete at the national level. The youth football games kick off one week from this Friday.