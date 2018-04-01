Tyler Gabbert Visits Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY - Former Missouri Quarterback Tyler Gabbert is reportedly taking a trip to Lousiville on Friday, one of the football programs that appears to be at or near the top of his to-do list. Gabbert is also looking at Iowa, Arizona and Wake Forest according to both Brett McMurphy of CBS Sports.com and Joe Schad of ESPN.com.

Gabbert was originally committed and was recruited by Shawn Watson, who at the time was the Cornhuskers' offensive coordinator. Watson is now the quarterbacks coach at Louisville, and remains a longtime friend of the Gabbert family.

The Hawkeyes are also believed to be very high on Gabbert's list, although he's yet to visit the school since announcing his decision to leave Mizzou earlier this month.

Prior to leaving the program, Gabbert had risen from No. 3 on the QB depth chart to, at minimum, co-No. 1 status with James Franklin. On the post-spring depth chart, however, Franklin was listed as the starter and Gabbert the primary backup, prompting the redshirt freshman to pull the trigger on a transfer even as the competition would've continued into summer camp.