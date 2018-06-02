Tyler Greene's Home Run Powers Cardinals Past Padres

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Tyler Greene hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth, trumping Jesus Guzman's two-run double in the top half, as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 to snap a four-game losing streak Monday night.

Jaime Garcia allowed two runs and struck out seven in seven-plus innings for the injury-riddled Cardinals, who held their half-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central. St. Louis has won just three of its last 11.

Clayton Richard got the first out in the eighth before the Padres went to the bullpen. Yadier Molina hit a broken-bat single with one out off Andrew Cashner (2-3) and with two outs, Greene homered to right-center for his third hit.

Jason Motte (3-1) allowed Guzman's two-run double in the eighth for his second blown save in three chances, but finished off the win.