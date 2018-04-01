Tyree Byndom Rises from Delinquent to Award Winner

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Monday, February 18 2013 Feb 18, 2013 Monday, February 18, 2013 7:03:00 PM CST February 18, 2013 in News
By: Allie Hinds
loading

COLUMBIA- "Martin Luther King Jr. stated, ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.' Anyone who knows Tyree Byndom can tell you he is not a silent man," Mayor Bob McDavid said at the 16th annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards.

Silence is never something Tyree Byndom, winner of this year's Columbia Values Diversity Award, has struggled with. He hosts three radio shows back to back on community radio station KOPN every Saturday from 2-6pm. Byndom worked with the National Society of Black Engineers to start after-school tutoring programs in Columbia. He's also involved with the Minority Men's Network, the Everyone Eats Program, PedNet's Unite for Healthy Neighborhoods, and Columbia's Stop the Violence campaign.

Byndom moved his family to Columbia's First Ward neighborhood so he can be an active and involved presence there. He brought back the Douglass Park Neighborhood Association after 11 years of nonexistence.

But the first time Byndom moved to Columbia's First Ward, getting out was all Byndom wanted to do.

When Byndom was nine years old, his mother Debra Gentry, moved Byndom and his brother to Columbia to escape the violence of St. Louis.

"When I felt like St. Louis wasn't safe, I left because I watched every friend I had die," Gentry said.

She watched not only friends die, but loved ones too. "When I learned that [Byndom's father] was shot, I was 9 months pregnant," Gentry said. "He died the day Tyree was supposed to be born."

Gentry was 14 at the time. She put herself through school and got her college degree while raising two boys.

"I did it because I wanted to be an example to them. I was the first one in the family to earn a bachelor's degree. I just wanted to let them know if you think it, you can do it period," Gentry said.

When Gentry and her boys moved to Columbia, it wasn't an easy transition.

Byndom ended up at the Juvenile Justice Center, and a few years later despite his mother's push to go to college, he joined the Marines.

"You know for me it was my way to get out of [Columbia]. That's just the reality of it. A lot of my friends were getting locked up," Byndom said.

"I feel a person has to grow and the only way they'll grow is if you allow them to. You have to let them go because then when they come back it's that much sweeter," Gentry said.

But Byndom's return home wasn't as sweet as his mother had hoped. "He was angry. ‘I'll kill you if you look at me, I'll kill you if you step on my shoe.' I said, ‘look son something's wrong,'" Gentry said.

"She basically said what do you want to do. Then after that she said you have to choose what mark you're going to leave on the earth," Byndom said. "I got to the point where I started asking myself 'what's my purpose?' 'What am I going to do?' 'What am I trying to accomplish?'"

In 2001, Byndom was asked to host a radio show on KOPN. He said that show helped show him his purpose in the community.

"It's up to us no matter what our differences are, no matter what problems we have with each other to come together to find some goal to create some type of change for our kids," Byndom said.

Gentry created a change for her kids and now Byndom is trying to create a change for Columbia.

"At a certain point it started to click of how much time and investment she put into me," Byndom said.

Now, every Saturday at 5pm Gentry and her husband Greg join Byndom to host Kore Issues on KOPN. They talk about their lives, their stories, their issues and engage with listeners as they call in to do the same.

"I'm very proud of him... It's really nice for a community to recognize a person that is trying to be different, trying to make a difference, caring about his community, caring about somebody other then himself," Gentry said.

To find out more about Byndom and the organization's he's involved with click here.

 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
4pm 26°
5pm 26°
6pm 26°
7pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
2:00p
The Spy Next Door
4:00p
Rules of Engagement
4:30p
Rules of Engagement

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy