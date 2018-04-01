Tyshawn Taylor Shines On

LAWRENCE, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas point guard Tyshawn Taylor is playing awfully well for somebody who was on the verge of losing his job. At least he thought he was on the verge of losing his job. While only coach Bill Self knows the truth, the 6-foot-3 junior guard has picked up his game at the most critical point in the season.



Since Self reinstated Taylor from a two-game suspension and returned him to the starting lineup, he's played the best basketball of his career, scoring in double figures while averaging almost 15 points. In tournament wins last week over Boston University and Illinois, Taylor averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 assists and shot 57 percent.

The Jayhawks face Richmond in the Southwest Regional semifinals this Friday.