Tyson Not Sexual Predator

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorney General Jay Nixon's office says it will fight a Missouri appeals court ruling that found a Kansas City man to not be a sexual predator despite his long history. Richard Tyson exposed himself to women and girls and molested a young girl for three decades -- from 1959 to 1988. He had 15 charges and seven convictions. The appeals court overturned a Jackson County jury verdict that found the 66-year-old Tyson was a sexually violent predator. He was confined to state mental care. The three-judge appeals panel said prosecutors improperly contended that Tyson was a pedophile. The panel said there has to be sexual contact for him to be a violent sexual predator. Tyson had only one such conviction.