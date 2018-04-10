U.S. and European Union Demand Iran Return to Nuclear Talks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States and the European Union are demanding that Iran return to international talks over its nuclear program and prove to the world that its atomic intentions are

peaceful.

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton say that Iran must stop stalling and respond in good faith to invitations to discuss the nuclear matter with international negotiators. That's the same demand, and the same invitation, that negotiators have made for years.

They have been unsuccessful in persuading Iran to openly discuss its atomic program, which the U.S. and its allies believe is a cover for nuclear weapons development. Ashton says she will seek clarification on Iran's latest response to a proposal for talks, which she calls disappointing.