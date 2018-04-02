U.S. Army School Commandant to Step Down

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO- Col. Vance P. Visser and Mrs. Visser were officially recognized during an awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Col. Visser will officially step down after two years in command of the U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School at Ft. Leonard Wood.

Col. Visser's official replacement, Col. Peggy Combs, currently serves as the deputy commander for the US Army Cadet Command (ROTC).

She will officially step into her position on Sept. 7. but in the meantime, Col. Jeffrey Brodeur will be the acting commandant.

Col. Visser will move to Fort Eustis, VA for his new position as chief human dimension directorate for ARCIC.

In a news release Col. Visser said, "It was a pleasure to serve as the Commandant of the U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear School for the last 2 years. My family and I will take many wonderful memories away with us as we depart," said Visser.