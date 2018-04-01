U.S. Attorney General Commemorates Berlin Wall

FULTON - Former Missouri governor and U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft visited Westminster College Tuesday afternoon to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Berlin Wall becoming part of the campus. His message was one of hope. The Berlin Wall, standing on the Westminster College campus, symbolizes the strength of the United States.

Ashcroft called the sculpture a symbol of worldwide freedom as it stands today. He urged the audience to appreciate the freedoms we enjoy in the United States.

The sculpture has eight sections of the Berlin Wall at Latshaw Plaza.