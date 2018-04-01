U.S. Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank to Visit Columbia

COLUMBIA - Acting U.S. Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank will travel to Missouri Monday to meet with local business leaders and highlight the Obama Administration's plans to create jobs, according to a news release.

The Department of Commerce said in the release that Dr. Blank will discuss the administration's plans to continue to support the resurgence of American manufacturing. She will also talk about the ongoing efforts to provide U.S. companies with the tools and resources they need to sell their products and services in the global marketplace.

Dr. Blank will arrive in Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Monday to tour Environmental Dynamics International (EDI) manufacturing center and will meet with the company's President and CEO, Randy Chann.