U.S. Department of Education comes to Columbia

COLUMBIA - Want to fix crime? Want to fix unemployment? Want to fix business? At least part of those fixes is in early childhood education.

Jacqueline Jones of the U.S. Department of Education came to Columbia on Tuesday to push for more early childhood education. The Missouri Coalition for School Readiness invited Jones to speak for their 4th Early Childhood Summit. According to Jones, President Obama has made early childhood education a priority for the country. Jones says focusing on educating children will not only help with education but will also trickle into helping out the economy.