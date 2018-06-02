U.S. Hero Stresses America's Need for Preparedness

COLUMBIA - Lieutenant General Russel Honore dazzled the crowd in Jesse Auditorium Wednesday night.

Honore's primary focus of his speech was preparedness in the 21st century. As CNN's lead expert on disaster preparedness, Honore could not stress enough that the process begins at home as a government, as a community and as an individual.

Honore was the voice and face Hurricane Katrina's recovery response. The moment he became commander of Joint Task Force Katrina, chaos in New Orleans began to decline. His success stemmed from his blunt management style. He quickly became known as "one John Wayne dude."

Honore even came out with a memoir in 2009, resonating the importance for national preparedness. The book gives an account of his experiences in New Orleans but also outlines practical guidelines on how Americans can effectively prepare for catastrophic events every day.

Honore also stressed how important it is for the current generation to educate themselves on preparedness to quicken U.S. response to natural disasters in the future.

"The challenge is to leave America free for the next generation," he said.