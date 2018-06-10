U.S. House votes, approves bill to defund Planned Parenthood

COLUMBIA- A new bill could mean significant changes for women’s health. The United States House of Representatives approved a Reconciliation Bill which looks to defund Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood has been under severe scrutiny after abortion opponents released videos they said showed clinic employees negotiating the sale and prices of fetal tissue and organs.

In Missouri, Senate Interim Committee on the Sanctity of Life formed after the discharge of the videos to investigate whether or not Planned Parenthood was following state law.

Bonnie Lee, an abortion opponent and sidewalk advocate for the 40 Days of Life campaign in Columbia, said she would like to see the money currently going to abortion clinics to be repurposed for others instead.

“As a citizen of Missouri, as a taxpayer, I don’t want our government in any way or form funding someone who makes a living off killing babies,” Lee said.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Laura McQuade said regardless of the outcome of voting, the 100-year old clinic is here to stay.

"We are doing everything in our power to work politically and from an advocacy perspective to ensure that [doesn't] happen," McQuade said. "But in the horrible chance that it [does], Planned Parenthood will continue to provide the services."

The legislation will now be sent to President Obama's desk where he will have to make a decision. Obama will most likely veto the bill, but if he does not make a decision, it would be sent to the Senate.

"Even if we are dealt that type of blow we will find a way to continue to provide services," McQuade said.

The Planned Parenthood center in St. Louis is the only clinic in the state authorized to provide abortion services.