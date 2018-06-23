U.S. Postal Service Considering Closing Pierce City Services

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service says it is considering closing or reducing services at the post office in the southwest Missouri town of Pierce City.

A public hearing has been scheduled for July 8 to discuss the possible changes.

The Monett Times reports the Postal Service sent letters and a survey to customers in and around Pierce City to measure reaction to the proposal. The letter says the Postal Service will consider closing the Pierce City office unless more than 60 percent of the community objects through the survey.

The survey lists four choices, none of which include continuing the current schedule of being open for eight hours on weekdays. The choices include reductions in service, roadside mailbox delivery, finding an alternative contractor, or closing the post office.