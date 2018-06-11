U.S. spy agency opts for new site in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials have announced plans to relocate a federal spy agency to a new site in St. Louis rather than across the Mississippi River in southern Illinois.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency said in a statement on its website Thursday that its western headquarters will be moved to a north St. Louis in a neighborhood that was previously the site of a public housing complex. The defense mapping agency has been in St. Louis for more than 70 years.

The agency said in April that it preferred to stay in St. Louis rather than move to a site near Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois Thursday's announcement followed efforts by Illinois officials to lure the project to the Illinois site, about 25 miles east of downtown St. Louis.