U.S. Supreme Court OKs Challenge to Lethal Injections

KANSAS CITY - Four Missouri death-row inmates could get a boost from Monday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling to let a Florida death-row inmate challenge that state's lethal injections. The four Missouri inmates are Reginald Clemons who murdered two young women in 1991 at an abandoned Mississippi River Bridge in St. Louis, Richard Clay who killed a businessman in the Missouri Bootheel in 1994, Jeffrey Ferguson who killed a 17-year-old girl in St. Charles in 1989, and Roderick Nunley who kidnapped, raped and murdered a 15-year-old Kansas City girl in 1989. The Missouri Attorney General's Office says it will continue to defend the state's method of execution.