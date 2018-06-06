U_News@11 in Review: 1/27/12

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, January 27 2012 Jan 27, 2012 Friday, January 27, 2012 1:27:00 PM CST January 27, 2012 in UNews
By: Max Walker
COLUMBIA - Today on U_News@11 we talked about a flu outbreak in Moniteau County, a new program called "Little Thunder" that provides comfort to families after losing a baby, and we demonstrated the definition of "HIRL" = Hangout in Real Life.

See the different thumbnails below to click through video segments. U-News airs at 11:00 am CST on KOMU-8. You can watch it on TV or on-line here M-F at www.komu.com/streaming-newscast

 

