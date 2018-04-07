U_News In Review - Dec. 30

Friday, December 30 2011
By: Tyler Hayes
COLUMBIA - Watch U News @ 4 from Dec. 30, 2011 online.

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
COLUMBIA - The winter weather for mid-Missouri isn't over yet: more snow and ice is in the forecast for the... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A faculty member at a private Christian university in Missouri has died after suffering a medical... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has approved an additional $700 million of spending this year. Greitens... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in two recent Springfield killings. The Green County Sheriff's... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a motorcyclist who allegedly shot at a woman's vehicle as she drove on I-70... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Three teenagers face charges in connection with an incident in late March, in which gunfire damaged a car... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who claimed he killed two friends in self-defense has been convicted... More >>
Friday, April 06, 2018

Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - “I can still go to a presentation and hear somebody say, ‘I only thought that happened in other... More >>
Thursday, April 05, 2018

Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
COLUMBIA – Unusually cold weather for this time of year is making some mid-Missouri farmers weary. Though temperatures were... More >>
Thursday, April 05, 2018

Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
JEFFERSON CITY – The future of medical marijuana in Missouri is up in the air, after a House committee struck... More >>
Thursday, April 05, 2018

Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
COLE COUNTY - After residents complained of their homes and streets flooding, construction began Thursday on a stormwater and road... More >>
Thursday, April 05, 2018
