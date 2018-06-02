U_News In Review - Nov. 22

U_News Fans! Here's a full recap of the Nov. 22 edition of U_News@4 with Sarah Hill. We had live reports from Joplin and Cairo, Egypt. We talked about a college student originally from Jefferson City who has been arrested in Cairo during protests, the Joplin six-month anniversary and more. At the Social Media desk we taked about PETA, Fox News, and plastic surgery gone wrong. Click through individual video segments to view the entire show.