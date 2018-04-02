U_News: Promoters Discuss New Columbia Based Documentary

COLUMBIA - Julie Middleton and Michael Hicks joined U_News on Tuesday to talk about a debuting documentary called, "Battle: Change From Within."

"The film is really an insider's look at desegregation as it happened in Columbia and the personal toll it took on Battle and his family to bridge the gap between Columbia's black and white communities," said Michael Hicks, MU Extension film and TV producer.

The documentary chronicals the lives of Murielle and Eliot Battle. Eliot Battle had been an assistant principal at Columbia's Douglass High School, a guidance counselor and then the first black faculty member at Hickman High School in 1960.

On Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., University of Missouri Extension will hold a preview screening of "Battle: Change From Within" at Bush Auditorium in Cornell Hall on the MU campus. The screening is free and open to the public.