UAW Strikes in St. Louis

Yesterday, they overwhelmingly rejected the latest contract proposal by Mallinckrodt Incorporated. The company is a subsidiary of Bermuda-based industrial conglomerate Tyco International Limited. About 430 workers have been locked out of the chemical plant in St. Louis since Friday. The parties have been negotiating a new labor agreement since January. The company says it will not grant further contract extensions because of the plant's complex production. The main points of contention are over pension plans and cost-sharing of health care benefits.