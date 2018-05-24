Uber says it would create 2,000 St. Louis-area jobs

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The ride-sharing service Uber is vowing to create 2,000 new jobs if it is allowed to operate in the St. Louis region.

KMOX Radio reported that Uber is partnering with the NAACP and the Ferguson 1000 organization to recruit drivers. Uber said the drivers can earn as much as $20 per hour while making their own schedule and working only when they want.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission will decide July 29 on regulations that could allow Uber and other smartphone-based ride services.