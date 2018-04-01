UCF, Mizzou Look to Find Identity Boost in Matchup

5 years 6 months 2 days ago Friday, September 28 2012 Sep 28, 2012 Friday, September 28, 2012 12:38:00 PM CDT September 28, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press
loading

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- It's hard for a team to know where it can go until it establishes exactly what kind of team it is. So far in 2012, to a large extent, both Central Florida and Missouri are still trying to get an idea on the latter.

Entering their matchup with the Tigers Saturday, the Knights (2-1) have the better record, with wins over Akron and Florida International sandwiching a competitive loss at Ohio State.

The Tigers (2-2) have had a bumpy introduction to the Southeastern Conference thus far thanks to a pair of lopsided losses to Georgia and at South Carolina last week.

It makes this week a potential momentum boost for the remainder of the season for both, with Missouri returning to SEC play next week and UCF beginning its league slate.

"The leadership responsibility for this program starts with me," Tigers coach Gary Pinkel said. "It's my job to fix the problems that we have here. Obviously I have a good staff, and have good seniors and captains.

"It's hard to win. You have to play hard to win. You can't go in and play your 'B' or 'C' games, and expect to win. It isn't going to happen, especially against the people we have been playing."

In the second game of a four-game home stand, Knights' coach George O'Leary is keenly aware of the buzz surrounding his program. UCF is just 2-13 against SEC teams overall, its last win coming over Georgia in the 2010 Liberty Bowl to cap a school-best 11-3 finish.

"I think the big thing is that you play Ohio State, you're playing Missouri. They're SEC, Big Ten teams. You got to win those games if you want to get any notoriety," O'Leary said. "The players understand it is the fourth game. It's an important game. I think any time you can bring the SEC in to your house it should be a big deal with your fan base and everybody else concerned with the game."

O'Leary's team, looking for its first 3-1 start since 2007, will have back one of its best weapons this week with senior running back Latavius Murray likely playing in some capacity after missing two straight games with a shoulder injury. He's definitely in the game plan, but O'Leary said he won't start.

The Tigers will be down one of their important cogs on defense with linebacker Zaviar Gooden missing his second game this season after tweaking his hamstring against South Carolina.

Injuries aside, quarterback play figures to play a big role in Saturday's matchup.

UCF sophomore Blake Bortles, who has looked solid at times throwing for seven touchdowns, also has five interceptions on the year. Three of those came in the Ohio State loss in which he acknowledged panicking in the pocket at times. He puts the biggest need to improve on his own shoulders coming out of a bye week.

"I think we still have a long way to go," Bortles said. "We're not nearly as polished as we need to be and we don't execute near as much as we need to be. It starts with me. As a quarterback you need to be able to execute the most, and move the offense and be productive."

Bortles and the offense can expect to get challenged by a Missouri defense that is second in the nation with eight fumble recoveries. Linebacker Andrew Wilson's four forced fumbles lead all Football Bowl Subdivision players.

As for his offense, Pinkel gave junior signal caller James Franklin a vote of confidence this week after he threw for only 92 yards in last week's loss. Franklin is coming off getting flack for refusing to take painkillers and sitting out the Tigers win over Arizona State Sept. 15.

"Typically in the game if, in the past, my shoulder's hurt and I throw in the game, I don't feel it," Franklin said this week. "But this is a little different because I feel it. And I think that's really been killing my confidence because I've been not trusting myself with being able to make throws or put something on it."

On paper the Knights look like a team that could give Franklin fits, especially with a young Tigers' offensive line that even Pinkel acknowledged has made his quarterback "a little frustrated."

The Knights defense is ranked 32nd in the country in pass defense, allowing 188 yards per game. It ranks 44th in scoring defense, giving up 22 points per game. Missouri is averaging 29 points this season.

"I hope it's the identity of us in the first half against FIU. That's what we need to see for 60 minutes. I think it comes down to consistency. I still get disturbed with some guys out there," O'Leary said of his defense. "You've got to be able to deliver a blow...The identity, I don't know defensively. I think we got some big play potential guys but we got to get more out of them."

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
4pm 27°
5pm 27°
6pm 29°
7pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
2:00p
The Spy Next Door
4:00p
Rules of Engagement
4:30p
Rules of Engagement

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy