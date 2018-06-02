UCM Seeks to Boost On-Time Graduation Rate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The University of Central Missouri is taking aggressive steps designed to boost the number of students graduating in four years.

The Warrensburg school will require most incoming freshman to live in residence halls for two years, add academic advisers and encourage students to pick majors earlier. It also will offer tuition breaks for seniors who've taken full class loads their first three years.

The school has dubbed the effort the Learning to a Greater Degree Contract. The changes will take effect this fall.

The school says about 500 students out of a typical 1,800-student freshman class don't get a degree in five years. The goal is to get an additional 100 of those students to graduate.

Nationally, college completion has been receiving more attention with tuition rates soaring.