UGA Selects Journalism, Mass Communication Dean

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- A new dean has been selected to head the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

School Provost Jere Morehead has announced University of Missouri School of Journalism professor Charles N. Davis has been selected as dean, and his appointment will be effective July 1.

Davis earned a doctorate in mass communication from the University of Florida and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Georgia. As an undergraduate, Davis studied criminology at North Georgia College.

Davis began working at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1999. He has served as executive director of the National Freedom of Information Coalition and the Freedom of Information Center at the University of Missouri.