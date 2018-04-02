UM Board of Curators chooses co-chairs for presidential search committee

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri Board of Curators appointed two co-chairs of the UM System presidential search committee on Monday.

According to a news release, Cheryl D.S. Walker and James H. Whitaker are the co-chairs to lead the search for a new system president.

Walker earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in 1986. Whitaker earned a bachelor's degree and medical doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1967 and 1971, respectively

Pamela Henrickson, chair of the UM Board of Curators, said the two bring a valuable perspective to the critical search process.

The UM System Board of Curators chose Isaacson, Miller, an executive search firm, to work with the committee and ensure successful search process.

There are several scheduled public forums listed:

April 4: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Havener Student Center, Rooms 204 A&B, Missouri S&T

April 4: 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Millennium Student Center, Century Room, UMSL

April 6: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Reynolds Alumni Center, Great Room, MU

April 8: 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Student Union, Room 201BC, UMKC

The curators held a public session Monday at 2 p.m. in room 106A of the Ellis Library Telepresence Center on MU's campus.

During the session the curators said usually the search for a president would end by late fall, but they are starting now in hopes to be done sooner.

After the session, Henrickson said leadership is the primary skill they are looking for in a system president.

"The next step will be to write the job description and to determine the qualifications we want and give them to the search firm and let them go out and look," Henrickson said.