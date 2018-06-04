UM Board of Curators elects 2015 officers

ST. LOUIS - The University of Missouri Board of Curators elected new officers for 2015.

The board elected Donald Cupps as chair of the board and Pam Henrickson as vice chair.

Cupps is a senior partner at a law firm in Cassville. He also serves as the attorney for the city of Cassville. He was appointed to the board of curators in January 2011.

Henrickson is a partner at a Jefferson City law firm. She was also appointed to the board in January 2011.

Their terms as chair and vice chair will start Jan. 1.

The Board of Curators has nine members who are appointed by the governor. Each curator serves a six year term.