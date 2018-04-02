UM Board of Curators to approve stadium expansion project

COLUMBIA - On Friday, The University of Missouri Board of Curators are expected to approve the Memorial Stadium South Expansion at MU.

The meeting will be held in the Ellis Library Telepresence Center on the MU campus and is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

KOMU 8 news detailed the plans for the expansion in February after an architect was selected for the project.