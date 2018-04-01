UM Curators Pass Budget Cuts

COLUMBIA - UM curators passed a reduced budget Friday for the 2011-2012 year, as well as changing the future retirement plan. Curators weren't specific about specific cuts for departments and programs,saying they would release those details later. But they stressed that University programs that haven't made improvements will get cut.

The board also moved to change the retirement plan for employees hired after September 30, 2012. The restructured plan will guarantee a certain amount of income and the rest of the contribution falls on employee investment decisions.