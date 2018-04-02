UM Has New VP for Information Technology

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA - A specialist in veterinary medicine who is chief information officer for the University of Missouri's Columbia campus has a new post. Gary Allen will be the university's vice president for information technology. The appointment was announced today by President Elson Floyd. Allen will work with all four campuses, the university hospital system and the statewide extension program. He'll also be responsible for the statewide research and education network. Allen will continue as chief information officer for the Columbia campus, a job he's held for the past two years. He has a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Mississippi State, and one in microbiology from Missouri. He's an associate professor of veterinary pathobiology.