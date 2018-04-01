UM Mum on Search For New President

COLUMBIA - The UM Presidential Search Advisory Committee met Tuesday to interview a candidate for the UM System President, but will not release the name. It also will not reveal how many candidates are still being considered.

"The presidential search committee had the opportunity to meet a candidate for the presidency of the University of Missouri System," said vice chancellor of health services Hal Williamson. "As was our charge, we provided input on the strengths and background of this candidate to the presidential search committee and the Board of Curators."

The findings of the closed-door meeting will be discussed further Thursday and Friday at the Board of Curators meeting at the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus.

The UM System has been without a permenant president for about 11 months since former president Gary Forsee stepped down. Steve Owens has been the interim president.