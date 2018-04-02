UM Presidential Search Committee To Meet in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Presidential Search Advisory Committee is taking another step toward finding a UM system president Tuesday.

The advisory committee is meeting at Mizzou Arena at 10 a.m. in executive session, expected to discuss a narrowed list of candidates for Gary Forsee's vacant top spot. The University of Missouri system has been without a permanent president for nearly 11 months.

There is no word yet on who is being considered for the position or how many names are on the list. Committee members have also been very quiet about how much of the $234,500 presidential search budget has been spent since the search began in January.

The committee will discuss their findings with the Board of Curators at their scheduled meeting on Dec. 8-9 at the University of Missouri - St. Louis.