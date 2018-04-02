UM Research Showcase

MU student Mike Puricelli was one of 52 students who met with legislators at the capitol. He wants them to know about his research project on prisons and family.

"Legislators are interested in what their constituents are doing. They can apply the research that's going on at MU to help improve the lives of all Missourians," said Puricelli.

Other research ranged from the development of fuel cells to farming.

"The main purpose of undergraduate research day is to allow the legislatures to understand the importance that research has in the learning experience of students at MU," said Stephen Luhmkuhle, UM Academic Affairs.

Currently the research projects are funded by federal grant money from faculty and not given to undergraduate students. Many students say they want to remind elected officials of the importance of investing in their research projects. Puricelli hopes events like this will make legislators take undergraduate research more seriously.