UM System announces new members of entrepreneur program

COLUMBIA- Friday the UM System announced the 18 new members of the Entrepreneurial Scholars and Interns Program (ESIP).

Students from all four of the University of Missouri campuses were eligible to apply.

Program participants will complete 9-12 credit hours of entrepreneurial-related courses followed by a ten week, paid summer intership.

Two of the students in the program, Bobby Caffrey and Creighton DeYoung started working together prior to applying.

“We have been developing a product for the last two years. Creighton and I have been able to do some significant work since we have been here at Mizzou,” Caffrey said.

He and his partner, DeYoung, want to create a consumer appliance company “to invent products that will help eliminate time and solve real issues.”

Another student in the program, Brenda Cortes, said that she has already started her own cosmetology business in her hometown Marshall, Missouri.

“I have a lot of clientele back in my hometown. And I want to own my own hair salon one day. So, I thought that this would be a great opportunity to have the chance to know what entrepreneurship is all about,” Cortes said.

In a news release, UM System Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs, Research and Economic Development Bob Schwartz said, "Creating this new wave of well-educated entrepreneurs in Missouri benefits the local, regional and national economies."

Cortes said she hopes ESIP and a bachelors in Strategic Communications will fully prepare her to start her own business after graduation and cosmetology school.