UM System Faces Retirement Changes
SPRINGFIELD - The University of Missouri System reexamined its retirement plan on Thursday at its curators meeting in Springfield. UM Vice President of Human Resources Betsy Rodriguez presented the Retirement Plan Project Update. The presentation consisted of a review of the current system and a look at expectations for the future.
UM directors believe they have a good retirement plan, especially in comparison with others. Rodriguez said,"The plan is unique from its peers" because of its defined benefit plan and guaranteed retirement.
Rodriguez stressed the fact that there is no new plan or changes to the existing plan yet. Thursday's meeting served as a place to generate questions.
Faculty members are anxious over the decision, but said they are willing to give it the time and attention a serious decision deserves. MU Faculty Council member Bill Wiebold said, "I think we want to take enough time to think through all of the ramifications of what a change would be, but also it's unsettling. I think having it done reasonably quickly, would make some sense."
UM System organizers said they are taking their time to make the right decision for its current and future employees. Wiebold said, "My understanding is there will be a report to the curators in December."
UM directors believe they have a good retirement plan, especially in comparison with others. Rodriguez said,"The plan is unique from its peers" because of its defined benefit plan and guaranteed retirement.
Rodriguez stressed the fact that there is no new plan or changes to the existing plan yet. Thursday's meeting served as a place to generate questions.
Faculty members are anxious over the decision, but said they are willing to give it the time and attention a serious decision deserves. MU Faculty Council member Bill Wiebold said, "I think we want to take enough time to think through all of the ramifications of what a change would be, but also it's unsettling. I think having it done reasonably quickly, would make some sense."
UM System organizers said they are taking their time to make the right decision for its current and future employees. Wiebold said, "My understanding is there will be a report to the curators in December."
More News
Grid
List
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
in
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
in
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
in
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
in
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
in