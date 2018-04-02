UM System freezes in-state undergrad tuition; ups costs for others

COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri System governing board is freezing tuition for in-state undergraduates but hiking it for other students.

Curators on Wednesday agreed not to raise tuition for in-state undergraduates in the four-campus system. Tuition will increase 3 percent next fall for out-of-state undergraduates.

That will mean an increase of about $21-$25 per credit hour for nonresident undergraduates.

Graduate tuition also is set to increase between .7 and 6 percent, depending on the campus and students' residency.

The highest tuition hike is for out-of-state graduate students at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. They'll pay 6 percent more, or about $64 more per credit hour to $1,138.

Required fees for undergraduates in Columbia, Kansas City and Rolla will increase .7 percent.