UM System launches search for permanent Mizzou chancellor

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri System will launch a nationwide search for a new chancellor of the system's flagship campus in Columbia, according to a statement released Monday.

This comes more than a year after the former chancellor, R. Bowen Loftin, resigned amid racially-motivated protests that drew national media attention, similarly ousting Tim Wolfe, the former UM System president.

Mike Middleton, interim president of the University of Missouri System, will work in consultation with President-designate Mun Choi on the search, according to the news release.

The Board of Curators named Dr. Mun Choi, a provost at the University of Connecticut, as the 24th president of the UM System during a conference held Nov. 2 in the state capital. He will officially assume the presidency March 1.

"Our Columbia campus is an integral part of our university system and I believe that its success contributes significantly to the success of the entire state," Middleton said in the news release. "Dr. Choi has made it clear that establishing permanent leadership at MU is an early priority of his presidency."

The UM System will work with national search firm Isaacson, Miller, the same firm who helped curators in their most recent presidential selection.

The news release says the UM System will assemble a search committee representing all four campuses to recommend finalists to Choi.

As the president-designate, Choi is responsible for making the final selection.

The new chancellor will replace Hank Foley, who has served as interim chancellor since last fall's shakeup.

In a separate statement, Foley expressed his desire to serve as the permanent chancellor himself, while also saying he supports the decision to start a nationwide search.

"I have been honored and privileged to serve as interim chancellor of Mizzou this past year," he said. "While it is my hope to continue serving as chancellor, I understand that a national search for a permanent chancellor of this university is necessary, and I applaud and support President Middleton's and President-designate Choi's choice to do so. I look forward to participating in the process."