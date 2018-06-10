UM System president appoints new chancellor for UMKC

COLUMBIA-- The president of the University of Missouri System announced a new chancellor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Tuesday morning.

President Mun Choi said Dr. C. Mauli Agrawal was selected for his academic achievements and his entrepreneurial skills.

“[Agrawal] understands the mission of UMKC, but he also knows that mission can only be fulfilled through innovative approaches and risk," Choi said. "He is not a status quo leader.”

Agrawal is currently serving as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He will begin at UMKC in late June.

“I’m very excited to be chosen to help lead this great university. The potential for the University of Missouri-Kansas City is immense and exciting,” Agrawal said.

Agrawl has also served as vice president of research and dean of the College of Engineering. He was a professor of orthopedics and bioengineering at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, one of the largest medical schools in the United States.

Agrawl obtained a doctorate from Duke University in 1989, a master’s degree from Clemson University in 1985 and a bachelor’s degree of technology from IIT-Kanpur, India.