UM system president's former home now events center

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri said the former home of the university system's president will be open for special events starting next week.

President Tim Wolfe moved out of the house, called Providence Point, last fall. He said he wanted to move into a personal home in Columbia and predecessors complained the home was not comfortable for families.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the home will be used for special events and meetings but will not host political events or promotions of products for personal use. It will be open for event use Oct. 1.

The nearly 13,000-square-foot home was built in 1971, with an addition completed 14 years later. The university spent about $200,000 to improve the property in 2012-2013.