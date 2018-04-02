UM system universities respond to Wolfe's resignation

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri System campuses in St. Louis, Kansas City and Rolla released statements Monday regarding the resignation of former UM System President Tim Wolfe. All three statements discussed racism and combating social injustice at their respective universities.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City's statement called it "an important time for UMKC, for the University of Missouri System, and for Missouri. This is a time for us to be united, and to be heard."

The statement also said Jonathan Butler's hunger strike was what brought national and international media attention to the issues of inclusivity and diversity.

"We, the UMKC community, stand behind these principles and believe that education and engagement are the best way to combat systematic injustice," the UMKC statement said.

This sentiment was echoed in a statement University of Missouri-St. Louis Chancellor Tom George sent to students, faculty, staff and alumni.

"The University of Missouri-St. Louis has many guiding principles - none more important than civility, diversity and inclusion. As one of the most culturally and ethnically diverse campuses in Missouri, UMSL is committed to maintaining a climate where all students, faculty, staff and visitors can explore their interests, refine their talents and fluorish," George said.

All three statements also expressed hope that students feel safe and welcome on the campuses.

The statement from Missouri S&T Chancellor Cheryl B. Schrader said:

In response to University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe’s resignation, I would like to express and reaffirm my support of our African American students and employees, and of our commitment to removing barriers that would prevent or inhibit their success here at our university. Racism has no place at Missouri S&T. As a university community, we must do everything within our power to make our campus a safe and welcoming environment to learn, work and flourish.

Wolfe resigned Monday morning following racial tensions on the University of Missouri campus.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to fix style errors.]