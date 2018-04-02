UM System wants more than $250 million for four priority projects

COLUMBIA - The UM System curators will request $250 million in fiscal year 2019 for priority research, infrastructure and renovation projects.

The curators approved the appropriations request in a teleconference meeting Thursday. The money will go toward four projects, one at each of its campuses throughout Missouri.

The largest request, at $150 million from the state, is for the MU Research and Education Strategic Redevelopment/Translational Precision Medicine Complex. The purpose of the project is to maintain and repair research and education buildings. In addition, the system plans to renovate or replace Waters Hall, Mumford Hall, Whitten Hall, Stanley Hall, and Lefevre Hall. It also plans to build a new research facility.

The other $100 million will come from MU.

The second most expensive project is the Missouri S&T Schrenk Hall Addition and Renovation Phase III. It involves the renovation of Schrenk Hall to house chemistry and biological sciences departments.

The third project, called UMKC Spencer Chemistry & Biological Sciences Renovation Phase II, will renovate two buildings at the UM System campus in Kansas City.

The final project aims to improve UMSL's operating costs by reducing the campus’ square footage. According to meeting documents, the Arts Administration Building, Bellerive Hall, Education Administration Building and Music Building are targeted for decommission because they are underutilized and in poor condition.

The UM System report states these projects will create 5,520 jobs and have a $7.65 million impact on the economy.

[Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show the right amount of money in the request. We apologize for the mistake.]