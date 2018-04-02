UM Thinking About Capping Enrollment

COLUMBIA - Acting president Steve Owens says it's time to consider a cap for the UM-system's four universities. The system is looking at about an 8-percent budget cut for fiscal year 2012.

A university official says she expects a 1,000-student increase next year. There's also nearly a 30-percent drop in state funding from a decade ago.

Near the turn of the century, state funds made up the majority of the system's revenue. Leaders say with this shortage of state funding, it may not be able to provide resources anymore. Nothing is definitive right now however, and no plan is in place.

With Owens only acting as president temporarily, this is a decision the next UM-system leader will probably have to help make.