UMKC Launches Urban Education Research Center

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A new center focused on urban education is getting going at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The Urban Education Research Center is a nonpartisan research arm of the university's School of Education. Through research and analysis, the center will look for solutions to urban education challenges.

It will place a special focus on serving the greater Kansas City community, although the hope is that communities throughout the country can benefit from its work.

A special launch event was planned for Tuesday night.