UMKC Professor Uses Quilts to Teach Black History (AP)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Quilts are being used to teach black history at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Pearlie Johnson is a visiting assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences' Black Studies Program. The university says Johnson uses a section of her class on black women's history to lecture on the significance of the stories told by quilts.



She uses quilts from her private collection as well as items made by Kansas City quilters, some of whom she invites to speak to her class. Johnson says the quilts help students gain a greater appreciation for art, especially fiber and fabric art.