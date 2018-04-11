UMKC puts coach at center of escort case on leave

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City has placed men's basketball assistant coach Andre McGee on paid administrative leave as it investigates allegations he hired an escort to provide sex for recruits while at Louisville.

A statement issued Friday evening said it was aware of the allegations and said it had already initiated its own review.

An upcoming book alleges McGee hired an escort multiple times to provide strippers and prostitutes for recruits and players over a four-year period while on the Cardinals' staff. McGee left Louisville in 2014 to join UMKC.