UMKC Received $32M Gift from H&R Block Co-Founder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City is getting a $32 million gift from Henry Bloch, the retired co-founder of tax preparation company H&R Block.

The university announced the record-setting gift Thursday night.The funds will be used for a new building to house the Henry W. Bloch School of Management's graduate and executive program.

Bloch has been heavily involved with the school for decades. He endowed the School of Management in 1986, and his name is attached to its Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.