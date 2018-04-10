UMKC Seeks Millions of Dollars for Construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City wants the state to provide more than $95 million toward its campus construction projects.

University curators on Friday approved requesting those funds, as well as millions more in state money for 10 other building and renovation projects proposed by the other University of Missouri system schools in Columbia, St. Louis and Rolla.

The Kansas City Star reports that the funding requests are part of a system-wide list of capital improvement projects, some of which have been waiting years for state money. UMKC associate vice chancellor Bob Simmons estimates the need totals about $300 million at UMKC.

Board of Curators chairman Wayne Goode says it's been nearly a decade since the state allocated money toward capital improvements on any of the campuses.