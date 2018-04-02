UMKC Set to Open Student Success Center

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City is opening a center to help students who haven't chosen a major stay in school.

The school says about 350 students come to campus every year without a major, and nearly four out of five of them don't graduate.

University officials say a service center set to open this fall will help those students make decisions. And the Student Success Center is designed to help all students by grouping several services in one place.

The Kansas City Star reports the center will include University College, where students take general education courses before transitioning into an area of study once they choose a major.

Another new area called UMKC Central will let students register, check financial aid and pay school bills in one place.